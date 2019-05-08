The trailers for Brightburn have not been wanting for gore, doubling down on the film’s mandate as a subversive superhero horror film. The dark take on superhero mythology borrows from Superman iconography and gives them a horrific twist. But sometimes you just have to go straight horror. The latest Brightburn red band clip leans into the movie’s horror elements, giving us an extended version of the diner scene that we got a glimpse of in previous trailers. Watch the Brightburn red band clip below.

Brightburn Red Band Clip

If you’re faint of heart, shield your eyes. If you can’t stand eye trauma, definitely shield your eyes, because this extended version of the diner scene, in which an unlucky waitress finds herself face-to-face with the young Brandon Breyer (Jackson A. Dunn) after he has embraced his dark side. But that’s not before she gets a huge shard of glass in her eye, which the camera painfully lingers on. If you were afraid that producer James Gunn wouldn’t dare to go back into his shocking horror roots, have no fear — it looks like Brightburn will be as gory and garish as the best of them.

Brightburn has had a bit of a bumpy road to the big screen. The film was supposed to release its first trailer at Comic-Con last year, but that plan was abandoned after Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over resurfaced offensive tweets. Brightburn was hit with several delays, and it was uncertain if or when it would arrive in theaters. But now Gunn is back in Disney’s good graces, and Brightburn is weeks away from opening in theaters.

Directed by David Yarovesky based on a script by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn, Brightburn stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner. Here is the synopsis for Brightburn:

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

Brightburn opens in theaters on May 24, 2019.