Brightburn, the horror movie twist on the Superman origin story, has a new extended trailer, and it’s definitely worth watching. This dark and twisted take on superhero mythology hails from producer James Gunn, and looks like a remake of Richard Donner’s Superman and Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, done as a scary movie. It’s an exciting, different approach to the superhero sub-genre, and I can’t wait to see it. Watch the Brightburn extended trailer below.

Brightburn Extended Trailer

Brightburn has had a bit of a bumpy road. The film was supposed to unveil its first trailer at Comic-Con last year, but that plan was quickly abandoned after word broke that producer James Gunn had been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over some old, offensive tweets. The release date got pushed back as well. But a lot has changed since then: Disney re-hired Gunn, and Brightburn is very close to hitting theaters.

The film asks, “What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? In this horrific take on the classic superhero trope, a couple (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) adopts a baby who came from the stars. While they attempt to raise the boy (Jackson A. Dunn) to use his powers for good, an evil begins to grow inside that he unleashes.”

I love everything about this. I love the horror movie twist on the Superman legend; I love how the font used for the titles in this trailer is made to deliberately look like the font in the Man of Steel trailer; and I love how dark this looks – it already has an R-rating, too.

While Gunn’s name is all over the promotional material for Brightburn, the movie hails from director David Yarovesky, with a script by two of Gunn’s brothers – Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn.

Brightburn, starring Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner, opens May 24, 2019. In addition to the extended trailer, check out a cool new poster below.