Such news! Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season. The Shonda Rhimes-produced Regency era romantic drama is due for another season of sordid affairs and gossip, with Netflix announcing a Bridgerton season 2 renewal the only way they could: through an invitation from Lady Whistledown.

Lady Whistledown is the resident gossip of Bridgerton, the hit Regency soap that has taken Netflix by storm, so it’s only fitting that the mysterious lady should announce the show’s season 2 renewal. In a letter to her readers, Lady Whistledown announces, “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this delightful occasion.”

The Bridgerton season 2 announcement also comes with a preview for the sophomore season of the series created by Shondaland and Chris Van Dusen, teasing, “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Production on season 2 will begin in Spring 2021, confirms the letter, which you can read in its entirety below.

Bridgerton is the first series to come out of Shonda Rhimes’ exclusive deal with Netflix, and was one of the last major hits for the streamer of 2020, debuting in December to lots of buzz and plenty more thirst for its beautiful ensemble of stars which include Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Here is the synopsis for Bridgerton:

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

You can watch the announcement trailer for Bridgerton season 2 below.