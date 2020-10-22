Scarlett Johansson is set to produce and star in Bride, which is being described as a “genre-bending” film from A24 and AppleTV+. Get details about the first significant Scarlett Johansson TV show below.

Deadline reports that Johansson will headline her first streaming movie with Bride, which hails from Chilean director Sebastián Lelio (A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience, Gloria Bell). Lelio is co-writing the screenplay with Orange is the New Black veterans Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who are working together to write Blumhouse’s Wolfman movie that has Ryan Gosling on board to star.

As for Bride, the story “follows a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.”

It’s easy to see why this plotline resonates with Johansson, who has been sexualized by the media from a young age and depicted as a bombshell in many of her movies. She’s grappled with the idea of powerful sexuality on film before in Under the Skin, and she’s also been in a movie that sounds like it has even more in common with Bride, though it’s found in an unlikely entry of her filmography: Michael Bay’s The Island. In that film, Johansson plays Jordan Two Delta, a clone who was engineered for the purpose of having her organs harvested. During the course of the film, Jordan flees her confined existence, is seen as something of an anomaly by the members of the real world, and finds her true identity on the run while remaking herself as her own creation. Weird, huh?

Johansson has worked with A24 before, that indie studio has an output deal with AppleTV+. (Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, which stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, is part of that deal and arrives on the streaming service this month.) Black Widow, which was delayed until May of 2021, could theoretically mark her final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving her plenty of time for interesting work like Bride. Bring on the new era of Johansson.

Update: And earlier version of this article reported that Bride was a television show, not a movie. We regret the error.