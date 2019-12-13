Briarpatch is the kind of sleek, stylish neo-noir series that could catch your eye in the age of Peak TV. Coupled with a severe performance by Rosario Dawson, and this USA mystery-thriller anthology series may be the next big thing. Watch the Briarpatch trailer below.

Briarpatch Trailer

Executive produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and written and executive produced by Andy Greenwald, the first season of Briarpatch stars Dawson as Allegra Dill, an investigator who returns to her Texas hometown to find her sister’s killer, and meets all manner of strange characters and stray zoo animals along the way.The cast of colorful characters includes Kim Dickens, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Alan Cumming, and Ed Asner.

/Film’s Abby Olcese raved about the series in her review, writing, “From its sun-scorched setting to its diverse cast, Briarpatch is committed to creating a noir thriller that doesn’t look like what we’re used to seeing. Andy Greenwald, Sam Esmail and company seem to have a clear vision for the world and tone they’re trying to create, and it’s thrilling to see a show so aware of what it wants to do (and so good at accomplishing it) so early in its existence.”

Esmail only executive produces the series, but the sharp style of Mr. Robot is all over Briarpatch, whose saturated color scheme and unnerving imagery makes for a uniquely sunny neo-noir. The pilot was directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (The Bad Batch) and produced by Dawson.

Here is the synopsis for Briarpatch:

BRIARPATCH follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation. The season also stars Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men, The Romanoffs), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D., Ray Donovan), and Edi Gathegi (StartUp). The first season will shoot in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Briarpatch premieres on USA Network on February 6, 2020.