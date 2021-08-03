Good news, fellow Fraser fanatics—Brendan Fraser has joined the casts of Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow‘s Brothers. It’s time to officially call it a Fraser-aissance.

Killers and Brothers

According to Deadline, Fraser will join the casts of both Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers, the latter of which is already in production in Atlanta.

Killers of the Flower Moon comes from Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures and is a crime drama based on the bestselling book by David Grann. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, it takes a deep look at the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in a string of brutal crimes later known as the “Reign of Terror.” Fraser will appear alongside Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and more. The script was written by Eric Roth and is also being produced by the legendary Scorsese, who remains indefatigable behind the camera.

Brothers is a comedy starring Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close. Its director, Barbakow, is best known for his recent time-loop romantic comedy Palm Springs. The plot of this one is being kept under wraps, but the script was written by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore) and Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder), so it’s basically guaranteed to be funny.

Brendan’s Staying Busy

Fraser was most recently seen in No Sudden Move, a crime thriller from director Steven Soderbergh. He steals every scene he’s in as Jones, a sinister man lining up criminal work for Don Cheadle‘s small-time crook protagonist.

Next up, he’ll be starring in Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale, a drama about a 600-pound man who wants one last chance at life. The film will be an adaptation of playwright Samuel D. Hunter‘s 2012 stage play of the same name, with Hunter on board to write the screenplay.

If you want to see Fraser doing something wonderful right this minute, you can check out Doom Patrol on HBO Max, where Fraser plays the robot-man-with-a-heart-of-gold, Cliff Steele. Doom Patrol is a sweet, funny, weird as hell take on the superhero genre that’s guaranteed to make you laugh and probably cry. Seriously, go watch Doom Patrol. That’s an order.

It’s great to see Fraser getting this kind of attention again after years out of the spotlight. The actor became famous for being the himbo of our dreams in movies like George of the Jungle and Encino Man before going on to be the perfect action hero in The Mummy. If this is going to be the strange character actor phase of his career, I am here for it! Long live the Fraser-aissance!