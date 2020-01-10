Parenting is hard. Who knew? Apparently not Martin Freeman in his new FX comedy series Breeders, which brings the Fargo star back to the network that earned him an Emmy nomination. But despite the common knowledge of the difficulty of parenthood, a whole FX comedy series about Freeman struggling to raise two kids with his equally tired wife (Daisy Haggard) does sound like the kind of show I want to see. Watch the Breeders trailer below.

Breeders Trailer

Co-created by Freeman, Chris Addison, and showrunner Simon Blackwell, Breeders follows Ally (Haggard) and Paul (Freeman), parents who are barely holding it together with their two young children when Ally’s estranged father (Michael McKean) shows up on their doorstep. Cue: montages of crying kids, puking kids, Martin Freeman beating up a smoke alarm with a broomstick, and both Freeman and Haggard looking very, very tired.

“I would die for those kids, but often, I also want to kill them,” Freeman says in the trailer, which sums up the series and every show or movie about parenthood ever. But while Breeders may not be breaking new ground, it looks like a solid FX series that lets the network take a breather from its trademark dark dramas. Plus it’s always fun to see Freeman curse and scream at little kids.

Here is the official synopsis for Breeders:

FX’s Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally’s estranged father appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child – but this one comes with baggage and opinions.

The first of 10 episodes of Breeders debuts on FX on March 2, 2020.