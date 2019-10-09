Netflix is all in on David Chang.

The acclaimed chef behind restaurants like Momofuku and Majordomo already hosts one food/travel show for the streaming service, Ugly Delicious, but now he’s back with a separate series that’s only slightly different. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner sees Chang eating his way across the world, visiting a country with a “fun-loving celebrity guest” in tow. The first season involves him hanging with Seth Rogen, Kate McKinnon, Chrissy Teigen, and Lena Waithe. Check out the first trailer below.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Trailer

Can you believe it? Someone finally created a show that involves famous people traveling the world, hanging out, and eating fantastic food. What a concept! Despite the utter familiarity of this premise (RIP to the defunct Esquire Network show The Getaway), this series actually does look like a good time if you’re hoping to fill a travel show-sized hole in your viewing schedule.

Ever since Anthony Bourdain died, there seems to have been a bit of a void in the world of travel/cooking shows, and it looks like Chang is ready to step in and take the mantle with this show and Ugly Delicious (plus he appeared on two episodes of Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, also on Netflix). Still no word on when season two of Ugly Delicious will drop, but at least Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner should serve as a nice intermezzo until that happens.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new series:

Chef David Chang is taking his insatiable curiosity about food, culture and identity on the road, with A-list stars along for the ride. In Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, David travels around the world with Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe and Kate McKinnon as they dive into different cultures, eat new food and share new experiences.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner arrives on Netflix on October 23, 2019.