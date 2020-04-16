The popular idea of the dystopian future is that of bleak, regimented oppression — heavily influenced by George Orwell’s 1984. But in 1932, Aldous Huxley introduced a different version of dystopia with his sci-fi classic Brave New World, which imagined a world ruled by sex and decadence and controlled by psychological conditioning.

It was a revolutionary concept back in the day, but in today’s dystopia-saturated TV landscape, can a Brave New World series set itself apart? That’s what Peacock is banking on, offering up a star-studded cast that includes Solo‘s Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore in its adaptation of the Huxley classic, set to debut with the launch of the new streaming platform this year. Watch the Brave New World teaser below.

Brave New World Teaser

Peacock’s Brave New World “imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.” It also takes some creative liberties with the Huxley classic, casting Solo star Alden Ehrenreich as the outsider and de facto protagonist John the Savage, a supporting character in Huxley’s book but the easier character to root for, for modern audiences.

From the teaser, it appears that John the Savage who becomes the catalyst for revolution when he enters New London, a seemingly perfect society where its citizens are kept subdued by orgies and drugs. When he encounters Jessica Brown Findlay‘s (Downton Abbey) Lenina Crowe and Harry Lloyd‘s (Game of Thrones) Bernard Max, it sparks a curiosity in the pair that starts a violent revolution.

Rounding out the cast are Moore, who appears in a recurring role, and The Originals actor Joseph Morgan.

Brave New World will debut on Peacock when it launches on July 15, 2020.