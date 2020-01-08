The Boy turned out to be a surprisingly satisfying little thriller when it was released back in 2016. Four years later, the creepy little doll at the center of the movie is coming back, and this time he’s made a new friend.

Brahms: The Boy II finds a new family (Katie Holmes and Owain Yeoman) moving into a guest house that just so happens to be on the estate of Heelshire Mansion, where our old buddy Brahms used to live. In fact, their young son Jude (Christoper Convery) finds Brahms buried on the grounds, looking a little worse for wear. But after a quick clean-up by his mother, Brahms is as good as new. However, it seems like there might be more to Brahms than we’ve been led to believe. Watch the Brahms: The Boy II trailer below to see what horrors come with the doll this time.

Brahms: The Boy II Trailer

The Boy gave us quite the shocking twist in the film’s climax. However, the grown Brahms who was secretly living in the walls of the Heelshire Mansion is nowhere to be seen…at least not yet. Will he have a role this time, or does the terror of this sequel come directly from the doll? The trailer would seem to indicate that Brahms has a history of death left in his wake that stretches even beyond what we saw in the first movie. But the last time Brahms seemed to be a possessed doll, it was all a trick. So what gives?

No matter what evil might be at work here, that kid playing Jude is already creeping me the hell out. There are a couple of cheap jump scares in the trailer, but that’s what The Boy felt like too, and that surprised me quite a bit. So maybe this movie has some tricks up its sleeve to catch us off guard all over again.

We’ll soon have a full set visit report with many more details on the film’s plot, characters, and of course, the return of Brahms the doll. In the meantime, here’s the official poster and synopsis:

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s Brahms: The Boy II, alongside Christopher Convery (Gotham), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). William Brent Bell returns to direct Brahms: The Boy II. The producers are Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

Brahms: The Boy II arrives in theaters on February 21, 2020.