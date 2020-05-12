Brahms: The Boy II was lucky enough to open in theaters before the coronavirus pandemic shut them all down. But the horror sequel will find more of an audience at home now that it’s available on digital and is set to arrive on Blu-ray/DVD next week.

With the home video release just around the corner, we have an exclusive Brahms: The Boy II deleted scene to share with you, featuring Katie Holmes panicking about the strange experiences she’s had with the creepy doll called Brahms. Plus, for all you horror fans who like free stuff, we’re giving away several copies of Brahms: The Boy II on Blu-ray. All you have to do is follow the instructions below to enter.

Brahms: The Boy II Deleted Scene

In this deleted scene, Liza (Katie Holmes) tries to explain to Sean (Owain Yeoman) what she’s been experiencing because of Brahms and, although he finds it hard to believe, he tries to comfort her. Ah, to have the confidence of a man who doesn’t believe in the power of Brahms.

You can see this deleted scene and more on the Blu-ray/DVD release of Brahms: The Boy II on May 19, 2020. But if you’d rather get your copy for free, we have an opportunity for you to win one of three copies of the movie on Blu-ray. All you have to do is send an e-mail to slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the subject line “Brahms” that answers this question: What’s the one thing you’d love to do with Brahms? We will select our three favorite answers to win the prize.

I’ll tell you what I’d like to do with Brahms. I’d like to sit in an empty movie theater and wait until Christopher Nolan’s Tenet starts playing. You might be thinking to yourself, “What if Tenet gets delayed and doesn’t open in July?” Let me tell you. We’ll sit there until the theater staff gets weirded out enough to figure out a way to play the movie. But what if the movie theater staff isn’t there? Then we’ll go to each of their houses one-by-one and sit in their yards until someone resolves the situation. It’s a long-game move, but we’re not messing around.

William Brent Bell returned to direct Brahms: The Boy II, which is written by Stacey Menear and produced by Lakeshore Entertainment’s Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee. The film stars Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, and of course, ya boy Brahms. You can read our full review right here.

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Brahms: The Boy II hits Blu-ray and DVD on May 19, 2020.