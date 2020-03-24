Did you forget that The Incredibles and Ratatouille director Brad Bird is working on a live-action/animated hybrid movie musical? Well, we’re here to remind you about it, because the project is still very much in the works, but it’s just in the early stages of development right now with composer Michael Giacchino working closely with the Iron Giant filmmaker.

While making the press rounds for the release of his short film Monster Challenge, composer Michael Giacchino was asked about his collaboration with Brad Bird on the untitled musical. He wasn’t able to reveal much, but you can find out what he had to say below.

Collider had a chat with Michael Giacchino about the developing Brad Bird musical, and here’s what he had to say:

“We are in the early stages of doing that, working on ‘Ok, what is this thing gonna be? What’s it going to sound like. Let’s come up with at least one idea we can start bouncing around and seeing how we feel about it.’ So that’s where we are. It is still early stages. But the idea is great, and, you know, it’s pure Brad Bird. It’s just really fun and emotional and exciting and silly – all those great things you expect from his movies. I am looking forward to that. I don’t know when it’s coming out… but yeah, we’re working on it!”

It’s been a year and a couple months since we first heard about the project from Brad Bird himself. At a BAFTA Tea Party, he wouldn’t give up any big details, but he did say:

“I don’t know anything about musicals so I figured I should do this, because I’m deathly afraid of it and it seems like a cool thing. It’s a project I’ve been wanting to make for a long time, it’s got about 20 minutes of animation in it.”

Considering the kind of work we’ve gotten from Brad Bird when he’s doing something original that he’s truly passionate about, we’re very excited to see what this project turns out to be. After all, there are sequences in Ratatouille that feel like they could easily be out of a musical, especially with the visualizations of flavors as Remy the rat talks about food. Hopefully Bird is bringing some of those sensibilities to this project, whenever it comes together.