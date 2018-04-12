Bourne Prequel TV Show ‘Treadstone’ in the Works at USA Network
Have you ever watched the Bourne films and wondered about the early days of the shady black ops agency known as Treadstone? USA Network has you covered, because they’ve ordered a pilot for a new Bourne prequel TV show called Treadstone that hails from Heroes creator Tim Kring. Read more about the new show below.
Bourne Prequel TV Show
The Hollywood Reporter says USA Network has ordered a pilot for Treadstone, which “explores the origin story and present-day actions of a CIA black ops program known as Treadstone — a covert operation that uses behavior modification protocol to turn its agents into nearly unstoppable superhuman assassins. The series follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.”
I must admit this doesn’t sound particularly necessary to me, but Kring has worked on some decent stuff in his day (he created an underseen and cancelled-too-soon series called Day Break), and director Ramin Bahrani, who has directed films like 99 Homes and HBO’s upcoming take on Fahrenheit 451, is directing the pilot. So maybe it’ll turn out better than we think.
