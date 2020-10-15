Bottleneck Gallery, one of the best purveyors of pop culture art in the world, is back with a brand new set of art prints inspired by some of our favorite movies. Check out these pieces depicting interpretations of Ridley Scott’s Alien, Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Steve Barron’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a mash-up of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from Birds of Prey and Heather Graham’s Rollergirl from Boogie Nights.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Artist Matt Ferguson wraps up his Indiana Jones trilogy art with this piece showcasing one of the film’s final moments, as Harrison Ford’s Indy, Sean Connery’s Dr. Jones Sr., and John Rhys-Davies’ Sallah prepare to follow the out-of-frame Marcus Brody out of the Canyon of the Crescent Moon.

Illumination (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) by Matt Ferguson

Screen print

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$50

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

The artwork is released in conjunction with Acme Archives, the official Lucasfilm licensee

Illumination (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) – Variant by Matt Ferguson

Screen print with metallic gold ink

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

Roller Boogie Night

Here, artist Rockin’ Jelly Bean creates an interesting blend of Harley Quinn and Rollergirl with the sort of in-your-face, erotic style that Boogie Nights‘ Jack Horner would appreciate.

Roller Boogie Night by Rockin’ Jelly Bean

Screen print on foil paper

32 x 19.5 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$85

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles At first glance, Michelangelo appears to be going the wrong way in Jason Raish‘s TMNT poster – but upon closer inspection, he’s just doing a front kick while his turtle bros are going face-first into the action. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Jason Raish Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered edition of 150 $50 Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Foil Variant by Jason Raish

Screen print on foil paper

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

Alien Matt Griffin’s Alien screenprint is my favorite of this group, not only because the concept and execution is great, but also for the way it presents the character’s names and job titles in place of a traditional credit block at the bottom. Alien by Matt Griffin Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered edition of 250 $50 Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

