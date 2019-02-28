Bosch is back, baby – and this time, your Dad’s favorite Los Angeles detective is hitting the streets and going undercover to bust up an opioid ring. Plus, will Harry Bosch’s past come back to haunt him? As one of his old cases is re-examined, questions arise about how he achieved a conviction twenty years earlier. Check out Amazon’s new Bosch season 5 trailer below and find out when the new episodes arrive on the streaming service.

Bosch Season 5 Trailer

The fifth season of Bosch debuts on Amazon Prime Video on April 19, 2019, and all ten episodes will be available on that date. Titus Welliver (Lost, The Town) is still going strong in the lead role, an obsessive, no-nonsense detective created by author Michael Connelly for his best-selling series of novels.

Bosch has been the lead character in 21 of Connelly’s books so far, and disparate elements from multiple books have often come together to provide the inspiration for each season. After watching this trailer and combing through the synopses of the books which haven’t been tapped yet, it’s not immediately clear if showrunner Eric Overmyer is going to be taking that same approach in this season; I came up empty looking for comparisons, so they may be telling a brand new story this time around.

Here’s the description of the new season:

Fifteen months after bringing his mother’s killer to justice, Bosch finds himself seeking the truth on two fronts. New evidence in an old case leaves everyone wondering whether Bosch planted evidence to convict the wrong guy. And a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill, sending Bosch down a dark and perilous path in pursuit of the killers.

In addition to Welliver as the title character, the cast includes Jamie Hector (The Wire) as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino (Being Human) as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead) as Maddie Bosch, and Lance Reddick (The Wire) as Chief Irvin Irving. Mimi Rogers and Ryan Hurst guest star in season five.