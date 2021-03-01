Eli Roth‘s Borderlands cast continues to expand.

Ariana Greenblatt, who played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, is the latest performer to join Roth’s film adaptation of the action-heavy, sci-fi video game. She’ll play a character named Tiny Tina, a dangerous 13-year-old who is hellbent on revenge.



“Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema,” Roth said in a press release of his newest Borderlands cast member. “She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane, and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She’s going to blow up on screen like one of Tina’s grenades.” In addition to her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you may have seen the young actress in A Bad Moms Christmas, The One and Only Ivan, or last year’s Love and Monsters.

The original Borderlands game from 2009 followed a band of “Vault Hunters” looking for an alien vault on the planet of Pandora. Set in the distant future, when mega-corporations vie for control of planets to colonize and mine for their natural resources, the Vault Hunters battle the local wildlife and bandit population as they fight to stop the leader of a private corporation army from reaching the alien vault before they do. The game spawned three sequels – Borderlands 2 in 2012, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in 2014, and Borderlands 3 in 2019.

Greenblatt got the role after a worldwide casting search, and she’s playing Tiny Tina, an NPC in the three most recent games. Her wiki page describes her as an “unstable thirteen-year-old explosives expert,” and she has a tragic backstory:

“Tina and her parents were sold to Hyperion to become test subjects for [a villain’s] slag mutation experiments, an event which led to the deaths of her parents. She escaped their fate using a grenade that she had hidden in her dress at her mother’s insistence, and once she was free of Hyperion’s reach she vowed revenge on the man that had sold her family: Flesh-Stick.”

While we wait to see who will be cast as Flesh-Stick, I remain slightly awed by the overall quality of this cast. Cate Blanchett will play a super-powered woman named Lilith, Kevin Hart will play a stoic soldier named Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis is playing an archeologist named Tannis, and Jack Black is playing a sarcastic robot named Claptrap.