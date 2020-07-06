Borderland – not to be confused with the video game adaptation Borderlands – has lined-up a very impressive cast. The IRA thriller will star John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Felicity Jones, with the Guard Brothers, who were behind the Tale of Two Sisters remake The Uninvited, set to direct from a script they co-wrote with Ronan Bennett.

Deadline has the scoop on the Borderland cast, along with the following synopsis:

The film will follow an Irish paramilitary, Michael (Reynor), who witnesses the shooting of his pregnant wife at the hands of an SAS sergeant named Tempest (Boyega) when a border ambush goes wrong. When Tempest is sent back to London to lead a covert counter-terrorist operation, Michael joins a ruthless active service unit (ASU) wreaking havoc in the capital. For Michael, the mission is personal – to hunt down Tempest – and he’ll stop at nothing to avenge his wife’s death.

Tom and Charles Guard, the directors of The Uninvited, are helming from a script they co-wrote with Public Enemies writer Ronan Bennett, based on the book The Road To Balcombe Street by Steven S. Moyse. That book is described as “a highly detailed account and analysis of law enforcement negotiation lessons learned from the infamous hostage standoff between the London Metropolitan Police (the Met) and four members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) in the winter of 1975” that examines “the events leading up to the clash and their political context as well as how both sides handled the hostage situation and the strategies and tactics used by the police to safely diffuse the volatile situation.”

“Borderland is a vengeance fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times. We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast,” said the Guard Brothers.

I quite enjoyed The Uninvited, although it seems weird that the Guard Brothers haven’t directed anything since that flick, which opened in 2009. They certainly have themselves a great cast here, though, so Borderland sounds like a movie worth looking out for.