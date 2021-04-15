Amazon is ramping up its Oscar campaign for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (nominated for two Oscars!) with the release of Borat Supplemental Recordings, a multi-part special featuring new, unreleased footage from the comedy sequel. Well, specifically, it’s called Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor Of Stable Containing Editing Machine. You get the gist. Watch the Borat Supplemental Recordings trailer below.

Borat Supplemental Recordings Trailer

Shooting a film under secret circumstances during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was probably hard enough, but Sacha Baron Cohen and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner managed to do it, and get enough extra footage to be released in a multi-part special. Amazon Prime Video is releasing this multi-part bonus special, titled Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor Of Stable Containing Editing Machine, “soon” — presumably before the Academy Awards air later this month. Borat Subsequent Movefilm is nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Actress for Maria Bakalova.

In the interim, we get a full-fledged trailer for this extra footage, which features extended sequences of Borat in his lockdown house, more scenes of Tutar in her journey toward Rudy Giuilani, and one rather frightening scene which featured one of the rare occasions where Baron Cohen broke character. The scene in question took place after Borat crashed the alt-right rally, and the hordes of angry protestors stormed the van he fled in, with a suddenly-serious Baron Cohen holding the door shut as his natural British accent comes out. “Just keep going,” he tells his van driver, “because if you stop, you’re going to be in a violent situation.”

It’s a pretty alarming behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the filming for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm could have gone very wrong, especially with the way the comedy pokes fun at typically gun-wielding conservatives. It’s no wonder that this was very fraught scene is the one that made headlines way before anyone knew Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was shooting.

Here’s the synopsis for Borat Supplemental Recordings:

The specials feature never-before-seen footage from Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat and reveal some of the danger and high wire acts that went into the creation of BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM. The specials include new footage from Borat’s lockdown house with Jim and Jerry, the housemates with whom Baron Cohen (as Borat) lived for several days in the peak of the pandemic.

No release date has yet been set for Borat Supplemental Recordings, but you can expect it to debut soon on Amazon Prime Video.