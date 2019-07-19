Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman, who both worked together on this year’s critically acclaimed and altogether wonderful Booksmart, are getting together again. The duo will create an untitled holiday comedy for Universal, and while there are absolutely zero details about the project, we’re such fans of Booksmart around here that we’re still excited. These talented people don’t need me to tell them how to do their jobs, but if they’re taking suggestions, I recommend making this a sequel with the same cast called A Very Booksmart Christmas.

Deadline broke the news about the new holiday comedy from the Booksmart team of Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman. Wilde directed the much-lauded teen comedy, and Silberman, who also wrote the Netflix rom-com Set It Up, was one of the writers. Now, they’re going to try something new, and Christmas-related. Whatever the idea is, it comes from an original pitch Wilde and Silberman thought up, and I’m here for it.

Since no one noticed the Santa cameo in Booksmart, we feel compelled to give him his own film. https://t.co/p1qIYDogoe — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 19, 2019

Booksmart is one of those films that started its hype train out of SXSW, where it picked up rave reviews. Because I’m a jerk by nature, I had a hard time accepting all that praise. On top of that, I wasn’t really won over by the trailers released for the movie. Then I finally saw Booksmart, and was immediately won over. It really is a wonderful film – and will be on my “Best of the Year” list for sure. If Wilde and Silberman can bring the same level of wit, humor, and intelligence they brought to Booksmart to whatever this holiday comedy is, we’re in for a treat. Wilde will direct this new film, Silberman will write, and the two of them will produce.

“I thought: ‘How can you become a director without having studied lenses for years?'” Wilde previously said of her jump from acting to directing. “I just didn’t realize that my 15 years on set as an actress had actually been my de facto film school and then I’d been spending that time shadowing great directors and also learning from bad directors. Bad professional experiences are just as valuable as cautionary tales.”

Hopefully we’ll learn more about this holiday comedy from the Booksmart team soon.