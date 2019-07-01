Daniel Craig is looking sharp in the new Bond 25 image, despite suffering an on-set injury that temporarily halted production. But production is back on and sleeker than ever, with Bond 25 returning to 007’s stomping grounds as production for the upcoming Cary Fukunaga film hits the streets of London. Joining the familiar streets is another recognizable James Bond asset, which you can see in the Bond 25 first look below.

Bond 25 First Look

007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS. pic.twitter.com/rhs13nNeyW — James Bond (@007) June 30, 2019

We get our first look at Daniel Craig in what will reportedly be his final turn as 007 in the yet-untitled Bond 25. The image shows Craig looking dapper in a gray suit, getting out of a classic Aston Martin, a favored car model for 007 that has been a staple of the franchise for decades. But this particular car make may be familiar to fans.

“007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the # Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic Aston Martin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS,” the tweet sharing the image said. The Living Daylights is the 1987 Bond film starring Timothy Dalton.

It seems like things are finally going smoothly for Bond 25, after the production has been besieged by setbacks and mishaps. Danny Boyle was originally set to direct, but walked away due to creative differences, letting Cary Fukunaga take over. But Craig soon suffered an ankle injury while shooting and had to undergo shooting, halting production temporarily. Rumors started to surface as well claiming the film was “cursed” and that Fukunaga was blowing off filming to play video games — a rumor that the Beasts of No Nation director quickly shot down.

But as the Bond 25 ship rights itself, we can look probably forward to new glimpses at co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Lashana Lynch as well as villain Rami Malek and returning Bond girl Lea Seydoux.

Bond 25 opens April 8, 2020.