We may not have a title for Bond 25 yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spy some behind-the-scenes footage of the cast and crew in action. The official Bond site just dropped a minute-long Bond 25 behind-the-scenes video, showcasing director Cary Fukunaga, star Daniel Craig, and more, on set in Jamaica. It’s all cut to a somewhat…odd song choice. But no matter! This is our first Bond 25 footage, and we’ll take it.

Bond 25 Behind-The-Scenes

There have been plenty of rumors and mishaps swirling around the production of Bond 25. Danny Boyle was originally set to direct, but walked away due to creative differences, and Cary Fukunaga took over. But then, while shooting, star Daniel Craig suffered an injury and had to undergo surgery, which benched him for a bit. On top of all that, a rumor later surfaced claiming the film was “cursed” and that Fukunaga was drawing the ire of the crew by blowing off shooting to play video games all day. Fukunaga quickly shot down the rumor as total bull.

Perhaps in an attempt to stave off further rumors and lies, the powers that be have released this Bond 25 behind-the-scenes video. It’s as if the producers are saying, “See? This movie is really happening! We have proof!”

All in all, this is a fun video, and definitely showcases the scale and style Fukunaga appears to be going for. My only qualm is the song choice, which I find a bit distracting. But that’s what the mute button is for. In addition to Fukunaga and Craig, this video also features co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Lashana Lynch. No sign of Rami Malek’s villain, though.

While this is behind-the-scenes footage and won’t entirely reflect the final product, you can at least get a real sense of the lighting Fukunaga and cinematographer Linus Sandgren are going for – lots of hazy darkness, and even a little John Wick-ish neon. It looks pretty damn cool. And of course, it all ends with a bang, as a fireball engulfs the sky.

Bond 25 opens April 8, 2020.