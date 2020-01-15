The final season of BoJack Horseman is almost upon us. The sixth season was split in two by Netflix, and now the remaining episodes will bring this strange saga to a close. Will BoJack be redeemed for all of his misdeeds? Is redemption even possible at this point? And will we finally learn the answer to life’s biggest questions: Hollywoo Stars and Celebrities: What Do They Know? Do They Know Things?? Let’s Find Out! Watch the BoJack Horseman final season trailer below.

BoJack Horseman Final Season Trailer

I remain in awe of BoJack Horseman. There’s no damn way this show should be as good as it is. I mean, look at it. It looks like a silly cartoon about anthropomorphic animal people. And yet, the Netflix series features perhaps the best, and most accurate, depiction of mental illness and depression I’ve seen. It peels back the surface layers and gets down into the nitty-gritty, and does so spectacularly.

It’s also funny as hell. But, sadly, it’s coming to an end. The sixth season was split in two, and now the remaining eight episodes are about to arrive, bringing BoJack’s story to a close. The first half of this season ended with BoJack apparently finally getting his shit together. Things seemed to be looking up. But at the very last minute, the show pulled the rug out from under us to reveal that all of BoJack’s many, many past transgressions might be on the verge of coming back to confront him. Which asks the question: how’s it all going to end?

We’ll find out on January 31.