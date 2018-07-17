An all-new Bohemian Rhapsody trailer is here. It’s a bit better than the previous one, but it still looks to be buried under the weight of biopic cliches. At the very least, it’s clear Rami Malek is going to make a great Freddie Mercury. Watch the Bohemian Rhapsody trailer below.

Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer

Some people were impressed with the previous Bohemian Rhapsody trailer, but to me it played like a recreation of the hilarious Beatles scene from Rock Hard, where actors playing famous people sit around, announce their names, and then reference some of the big moments from their lives.

This trailer is a bit better, although those who felt the previous footage was “straight washing” Freddie Mercury’s life likely will feel the same way about what’s on display here as well (although there is a tiny bit more effort this time to address Mercury’s sexuality). All that said, it’s clear that Rami Malek is going to give this movie his all, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets awards season consideration. And it’s hard not to get excited when you hear all those classic Queen songs back to back.

Bohemian Rhapsody has a bit of a troubled history. There were rumors that the film would completely gloss over Mercury’s battle with AIDS – a fact that made original star Sacha Baron Cohen exit the project. That may no longer be the case, however, as the new synopsis below does mention Mercury’s AIDS diagnosis. Meanwhile, while the film is credited to Bryan Singer, Singer was fired after failing to show up to shoot for several days. In his absence, cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel stepped in to film some scenes. Then 20th Century Fox brought in Dexter Fletcher to finish things up.

Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers, opens November 2, 2018.