Bohemian Rhapsody, the box office smash about Freddie Mercury and Queen, is coming home. The Bohemian Rhapsody Blu-ray will hit shelves in February, which the digital copy drops at the end of this month. The biopic received somewhat mixed reviews, with the only consensus being that Rami Malek turned in a great performance as Mercury. But audiences didn’t care about the lackluster critical reaction, and turned the movie into a monster hit.

The general public loves Bohemian Rhapsody, so I won’t spend too much time disparaging the film. Personally, I found it to be painfully predictable and sloppily directed – which makes sense, since filmmaker Bryan Singer was fired for failing to show up on set, and had to be replaced by Dexter Fletcher (Singer still gets the director credit, though). I will admit that Rami Malek’s performance is quite good, and deserves to be in a much better movie.

All that said, if you’re a fan of the rock and roll biopic and can’t wait to add it to your collection, here’s some good news. The Bohemian Rhapsody Blu-ray will arrive on February 12 (along with the 4K Ultra HD and DVD releases). And if you want the movie even sooner, you can scoop it up on Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22.

Special features on the home video release include a featurette on Malek’s transformation into Freddie Mercury, a featurette on the band, and perhaps most appealing of all, “for the first time, fans can experience a truly one-of-a-kind music movie event with the complete ‘Live Aid’ Movie Performance featuring two never-before-seen songs (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You) packed into a 22-minute collective experience recreating the original event.”

Speaking of which, Yahoo has an exclusive clip of that comparison.

A full list of special features can be seen below.



Celebrate the iconic and heart pounding music of Queen and Freddie Mercury with the highest-grossing biopic of all-time when Bohemian Rhapsody comes to Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 12. Fans can experience the story behind the band and the making of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the #1 streamed song of the 20th century and other favorites like “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “We are the Champions” and more, for a music adventure that will make you laugh, sing, dance and cry. Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Malek), who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion, and one of the greatest performances in rock history. For the first time, fans can experience a truly one-of-a-kind music movie event with the complete “Live Aid” Movie Performance featuring two never-before-seen songs (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You) packed into a 22-minute collective experience recreating the original event. In addition, on Blu-ray & Digital, fans will get a look behind the making of the film including interviews with Queen, the cast and creative team.

Bohemian Rhapsody Digital, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ SPECIAL FEATURES