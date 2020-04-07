Universal is making some more changes to its release date calendar due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While other studios are still hoping to release movies in late July despite the near future remaining unclear, the folks at Universal aren’t taking any chances – they’ve moved Nobody, their Bob Odenkirk action movie, until February of next year. Get the details on that below, and learn what’s happening with M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie as well.

Nobody was originally set to open in theaters on August 14, 2020, but The Hollywood Reporter says Universal has bumped it back to February 26, 2021.

Odenkirk got his start writing comedy for Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and The Ben Stiller Show before beginning his acting career in full, eventually becoming even better-known in comedy circles for his work on the HBO sketch series Mr. Show. Years later, he was hired as a supporting player in Breaking Bad and would later headline AMC’s spin-off series Better Call Saul.

He’s never played the lead in a full-blown action movie before, but that’s about to change with Nobody, which is written by John Wick‘s Derek Kolstad and directed by Hardcore Henry helmer Ilya Naishuller. The actor plays the main role in the original film, described as “an overlooked suburban dad no one would look at twice. But when two thieves break into his house, the crime fires up unknown rage within him, sending him on a path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.”

That John Wick connection is no joke: Odenkirk, who is also producing this film, trained with the team at 87Eleven, the action choreography studio which has worked on the Wick movies, Birds of Prey, Atomic Blonde, and many more. So we’re fully expecting to see him surprise everyone and kick some serious ass when that movie comes out – it’ll just be a while longer until that happens.

Meanwhile, Universal was planning to release an untitled thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan on Nobody‘s new February 21, 2021 release date, but that project has been removed from the calendar altogether. Details have been scarce about that one, other than it being described as an original “thriller” and Shyamalan comparing his approach to what he did with 2015’s The Visit.

“I’m loving this approach from The Visit on where they’re minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humor moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they’re comfortable, both during or even at the end,” he said in December. Either way, now it seems as if he’ll have some extra time to potentially refine his script even more (which may be a good thing, depending on your feelings about how Glass turned out).