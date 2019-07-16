San Diego Comic-Con is nearly upon us, and Kevin Smith is preparing to debut the first trailer and a sneak peek from his forthcoming movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The movie treads the same territory as Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back with the titular stoners setting out to stop a reboot of the fictional movie Bluntman and Chronic. However, this time instead of being a goofy adaptation of the comic book that’s full of dick and fart jokes, Hollywood decided to take the tokin’ duo in a different direction.

Kevin Smith has revealed the teaser poster for Bluntman v Chronic, the movie-within-a-movie at the center of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. As you can see, Smith is clearly riffing on the gritty darkness of Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the actors bringing this new version of the stoner superheroes to life clearly aren’t Jason Biggs and James Van Der Beek again. Get a better look at the Bluntman v Chronic poster below.

Bluntman v Chronic Poster from Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

In a post on Instagram, Kevin Smith wrote this (we’ve removed hashtags and usernames for clarity):

“This weekend at Comic-Con, we’ll be debuting the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer during my Saturday night Hall H panel (right after the Marvel Studios panel)! It’ll go out to the world soon after, so folks are going to see much more of the cast, plot and in-movie artwork. So in anticipation, I’ll be sharing images from Jay and Silent Bob Reboot that I haven’t made public yet. Like this faux movie artwork upon which our plot turns. In the new adventure, Jay and Silent Bob find out the old Bluntman and Chronic movie that was based on them is getting a reboot – so they go back to Hollywood to stop it all over again! But as with any reboot, the source material has been modernized – so the rebooted Bluntman movie (the reboot of the movie that starred Jason Biggs and James Van Der Beek now features a female Chronic! I won’t spoil who plays the new Bluntman and Chronic (it’s in the trailer), so I’ll take some guesses instead: Who’s Behind the Masks?

When the trailer drops this weekend, you’ll get to see if you were right. But if you’re at Saturday night’s “Kevin Smith Reboots Hall H” panel, you’ll not only see the Reboot trailer: I’m gonna show you the Bluntman movie-in-a-movie scene too! I can’t wait to start sharing this epic! It’s my all-time favorite of all my flicks and also a meta scrapbook of my entire career (and life) that sequelizes all the View Askew movies in one sprawling story!”

Artist Mariano Diaz, who did concept art for Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, is responsible for the poster. Based on this art and who we know Kevin Smith has recruited for the movie, we’re betting that’s Supergirl star Melissa Benoist as the gender-bent female Chronic. But as for who’s playing Bluntman, Smith said that as of earlier this afternoon, no one had guessed it correctly, and some of the earliest guesses included Chris Hemsworth and Ben Affleck, so we’re not sure who is under the Hemp Knight’s cape and cowl. But the latter option would have been incredible for a number of reasons.

Kevin Smith says the reason it says “Summer” isn’t meant to signify a release next summer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but rather the release date for the fake film within the universe of the movie. More than likely we’ll find out the actual release date for the movie when the Comic-Con panel unfolds this Saturday after the Marvel Studios panel.