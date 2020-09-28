School may be out for a theatrical release of Blumhouse’s remake of The Craft. The teen horror fantasy remake written, directed, and produced by Zoe Lister Jones is headed straight to video-on-demand on Amazon this October, according to a new press release of incoming Prime Video titles. Just in time for Halloween.

The Craft remake release has been set for Amazon Prime Video on October 27, 2020, four days before Halloween. An Amazon Prime Video press release reveals that The Craft will make its VOD premiere on the platform for rental or purchase. Here is the description of The Craft‘s Amazon premiere date:

The Craft (2020), a remake of the 1996 film of the same name, follows a group of high school students that form a coven of witches. Available to buy or rent October 27

We haven’t heard much about The Craft since the cast was set last year for the Blumhouse remake of the beloved 1996 teen supernatural film of the same name. Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna are leading the cast as the teen witches who roam the halls of a Los Angeles Catholic prep school. David Duchovny and Michelle Monaghan are also set to star.

Spaeny plays the new girl at school, Hannah, “a high school outcast who becomes friends with three other young women and begins experimenting with witchcraft. They unleash a power that at first seems to solve problems in their lives but slowly consumes them with unforeseen costs.”

The description is similar in plot to the original cult film, which followed a new student named Sarah (Robin Tunney), who strikes up a friendship with three witches (Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True) and soon becomes the most powerful of their coven, leading to magical mayhem as their witchcraft backfires.

Details are scarce for The Craft and we haven’t even gotten a trailer yet, even with the film set to premiere next month. Though the Halloween season release is fitting, it doesn’t bode well that Blumhouse hasn’t really advertised the movie’s upcoming release on Amazon. Though it may not be entirely the fault of the film, as most major Hollywood theatrical releases have been put on hold amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. No word on whether Blumhouse will release The Craft in theaters in addition to the upcoming Amazon VOD release or whether the film is foregoing a theatrical release entirely.