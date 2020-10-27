Halloween is just around the corner, and there’s nothing spookier than having to spend it on your own without friends and social fun. Luckily, for those who may have to stay at home this October, Blumhouse is holding the BlumFest 2020 Halloween event, bringing together the stars of Freaky, The Craft: Legacy, and of course, Halloween for a virtual fan event.

Blumhouse has become the premiere studio for horror films, so it’s natural that it will hold a big Halloween celebration to keep the spooky festivities going even in pandemic times. In the first annual BlumFest Halloween event, Blumhouse is gathering the stars of upcoming and fan-favorite films and TV shows, as well as a few surprise guests, for a virtual celebration of panels, sneak previews, updates and news announcements. BlumFest 2020 will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 10:00 A.M. PT on Blumhouse’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two,” said Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum, who will also be appearing at BlumFest 2020.

BlumFest 2020 will be hosted and moderated by Jacqueline Coley, editor at Rotten Tomatoes, and feature appearances and updates from the following titles (as well as surprise guests with “exclusive news about unannounced Blumhouse projects”):