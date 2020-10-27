BlumFest 2020 Halloween Event Brings Together Stars of ‘Freaky,’ ‘The Craft: Legacy,’ and Of Course, ‘Halloween’
Posted on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Halloween is just around the corner, and there’s nothing spookier than having to spend it on your own without friends and social fun. Luckily, for those who may have to stay at home this October, Blumhouse is holding the BlumFest 2020 Halloween event, bringing together the stars of Freaky, The Craft: Legacy, and of course, Halloween for a virtual fan event.
Blumhouse has become the premiere studio for horror films, so it’s natural that it will hold a big Halloween celebration to keep the spooky festivities going even in pandemic times. In the first annual BlumFest Halloween event, Blumhouse is gathering the stars of upcoming and fan-favorite films and TV shows, as well as a few surprise guests, for a virtual celebration of panels, sneak previews, updates and news announcements. BlumFest 2020 will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 10:00 A.M. PT on Blumhouse’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
“This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two,” said Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum, who will also be appearing at BlumFest 2020.
BlumFest 2020 will be hosted and moderated by Jacqueline Coley, editor at Rotten Tomatoes, and feature appearances and updates from the following titles (as well as surprise guests with “exclusive news about unannounced Blumhouse projects”):
- Welcome to the Blumhouse – Join Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios and Jason Blum for a lively conversation about the successful collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse on the recently launched films, The Lie, Nocturne, Evil Eye and Black Box. Mamoudou Athie from the film Black Box will join the conversation, along with surprise guests for an announcement or two. The four films are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. #WelcomeToTheBlumhouse #BlumFest2020
- The Craft: Legacy – Writer / director Zoe Lister Jones and her film’s coven, stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna have a bewitching chat about continuing the original film cult hit and reveal secrets from the set. The film is set for an Wednesday, October 28 (midnight EST) release on PVOD and EST in North America, with a planned theatrical release in select international countries. #TheCraft #BlumFest2020
- Freaky – Writer / director Chris Landon; stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton; and producer Jason Blum talk about the highly anticipated body swapping horror comedy that will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 13 in the US and in select international markets. #FreakyMovie #BlumFest2020
- Halloween Kills – Writer / director David Gordon Green; actress and icon Jamie Lee Curtis; franchise producer Malek Akkad from Trancas Films; producer Bill Block from Miramax; and producer Jason Blum convene to talk about the upcoming film’s October 2021 release. #HalloweenKills #BlumFest2020
- The Good Lord Bird – Executive producer, writer and star, Ethan Hawke, of the critically acclaimed series, and series executive producer Jason Blum discuss their most recent collaboration, which is currently airing on Showtime. #TheGoodLordBird #BlumFest2020