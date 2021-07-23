(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

With theaters reopening and blockbusters slated to take over the summer, there’s a chance smaller releases may get lost in the shuffle. But the upcoming film Blue Bayou is exactly the kind of moving indie drama that deserves to be remembered. Below is everything you need to make sure you catch Blue Bayou later this year.

Blue Bayou Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Blue Bayou is set for theatrical release on September 17, though it had its world premiere earlier this month at the Cannes Film Festival, on July 13. It’s one of many films whose production and release was delayed by the pandemic, with principal photography having wrapped back in 2019.

What is Blue Bayou?

Blue Bayou is the latest release from writer-director Justin Chon and tells the story of a Korean-American man struggling to make a better life for his family. He works hard to care for his wife and stepdaughter in a small Louisiana town, until his life is derailed by the threat of deportation. His past comes back to haunt him with a vengeance, threatening to have him separated from his family.

Blue Bayou Synopsis

Here’s the synopsis for Blue Bayou:

An official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon, Blue Bayou is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

Blue Bayou Cast

A lifetime ago, Justin Chon was making his mark on our childhoods, appearing as Eric Yorkie in the Twilight Saga and Peter in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. But he’s come a long way since then and now stars as Antonio LeBlanc, the very man who’s life is altered when he faces the threat of deportation. Chon stars opposite Alicia Vikander, who will be seen later this year in The Green Knight and Beckett. The actors will be joined by Mark O’Brien, from Halt and Catch Fire and Vondie Curtis Hall, who you might remember from Netflix’s Daredevil series.

Filling out the cast will be Emory Cohen, Linh Dan Pham and Sydney Kowalske.

Blue Bayou Director, Crew, and More

The film is directed by triple threat Justin Chon, who also penned the script and stars the lead role. This marks Chon’s fourth time behind the camera of a feature-length film, having previously directed Man Up, Gook and Ms. Purple. The latter two were screened at Sundance Film Festival, while Blue Bayou was screened at this years Cannes Film Festival.

Chon also produces the film, alongside Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks. The film is set to be distributed by Focus Features.

Blue Bayou Trailer