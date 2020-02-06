A murder in a sleepy New England fishing town? Two sisters who quietly cover it up? Beloved character actress Margot Martindale going up against a gang of aggrieved older ladies? Blow the Man Down, an upcoming Amazon Studios film, seems like it has everything. The chilly crime drama debuted at Tribeca last year and finally gets a release on Amazon Prime Video streaming later next month. Watch the Blow the Man Down trailer below.

Blow the Man Down Trailer

A sleepy fishing village on the far reaches of Maine is harboring more than a few secrets in Blow the Man Down, the debut film written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy. Sophie Lowe and Morgan Saylor star as two wildly different sisters who are desperate to leave the town, but find themselves tied down to it even further when an accidental murder force them to cover up a body, getting them involved with the local crime bosses, led by Margo Martindale.

I got the chance to see Blow the Man Down at Tribeca last year and was blown away by Cole and Krudy’s fantastic debut film, writing in my review that the film is “a chillingly savage debut feature from co-directors and screenwriters Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy that makes a strong case for them to be the heirs to the Coen Brothers’ wintry crime drama throne.”

Here is the synopsis for Blow the Man Down:

Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine’s rocky coast. Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth & Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove’s underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs’ darkest secrets.

Blow The Man Down is debuting on Amazon Prime Video on March 20, 2020.