Bloody Disgusting is getting into the streaming game. The popular horror media brand is teaming up with Cinedigm to launch a new horror streaming platform this Halloween. But how will it hold up against Shudder, the premiere streaming platform for all things horror, genre, and niche? Well, the Bloody Disgusting streaming service will be free (with ads).

Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting announced that they are teaming up to launch a “new horror streaming network” that will premiere this Halloween season. Described as the “FIRST and ONLY free source for premium horror content, targeting genre enthusiasts and casual viewers alike,” the Bloody Disgusting streaming service will feature a mix of horror classics, cult favorites, and original programming.

But why launch a niche horror streaming platform when Shudder already exists, and has a passionate group of genre lovers subscribed to it? The Bloody Disgusting streaming service plans to set itself apart as a free ad-supported platform, which will be distributed as a linear television channel and on an Ad-Supported Video on Demand platform on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, and web-based services across more than 670 million devices. Cinedigm will push the channel to more than 60 partners globally, which includes distribution partners such as Vizio, Samsung, Xumo, Tubi and more.

“We are excited to bring our slate of original programming and network of podcasts to new audiences through this partnership. Cinedigm is the perfect partner to help bring this network to market,” said Bloody Disgusting president Tom Owen said in a statement.

“For nearly 20 years, Bloody Disgusting has been a leading tastemaker and the top media destination for the massive global horror fanbase,” added Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Our goal is to partner with the market leader when we launch new channels, and in the horror genre, there is no better partner than Bloody Disgusting. We are excited to scare the hell out of the world together.”

The Bloody Disgusting channel will feature new programming from Jon Grilz’ Creepy, Bloody Disgusting’s Boo Crew, SCP Archives, Horror Queers, and This Week in Horror, with special trick-or-treat events planned for Halloween. New programming from Cinedigm will also pad out the catalog with popular horror titles like The Collector, Psycho, White Zombie, and Tales from the Crypt as well as “foreign favorites” like Destroy All Monsters, World of Kanako, and Tenebrae.

The Bloody Disgusting streaming service is set to launch in October 2020.