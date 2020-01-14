Vin Diesel is ready to live, die, repeat in Bloodshot, an action flick that finds the actor playing the Valiant Comics character. Diesel is Ray Garrison, a soldier who dies – only to be brought back with nanotechnology that turns him into an unkillable super-soldier. But Ray doesn’t realize the corporation in charge of the nanotech, RST, is up to no good. Watch the Bloodshot trailer below.

Bloodshot Trailer

What a strange career Vin Diesel has had. He has the Fast and Furious franchise to his name, making him a bonafide blockbuster star. But anytime he tries to do something outside the Furious world, the audience just isn’t there (unless you want to count the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which use Diesel’s voice). This leaves Bloodshot, Diesel’s latest, in a tricky spot. Here, the actor is trying to launch his own superhero franchise – but will there be an audience for it? Are people aware of Bloodshot as a character? You could argue that not that many knew who Deadpool was either – and that became a hit. But I’d argue Deadpool was far more well-known at the time of his solo movie that Bloodshot.

In Bloodshot, “Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

Ray’s wife is also murdered, and poor Ray has his memories erased – and played around with by sneaky scientist Guy Pearce. “As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he struggles to recall anything from his previous years. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally felt.”

There’s potential here. I dig the imagery of Diesel being blasted apart only to have his skin and bones regenerate – it doesn’t look real, per se, but it looks neat! And maybe that’s enough. Bloodshot, which also stars Eiza González, Sam Heughan, and Toby Kebbell, opens March 13, 2020.