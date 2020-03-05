Vin Diesel is Bloodshot, a hero powered by nanites – which means he’s pretty much indestructible. Ahead of the film’s upcoming release, there’s a new Bloodshot featurette that delves into the comic book origins of the character, who originated in Valiant Comics. As the comic creators say in the video below, you can think of Bloodshot as “Frankenstein meets James Bond.”

Bloodshot Featurette

Bob Layton and Kevin VanHook, two of the co-creators of Bloodshot, are on hand in this featurette to discuss where the character came from. In the simplest of terms, Layton says: “I remember reading a story about Nanites and I thought, what about the first superhero to be nano-powered?” From that idea, Bloodshot was born. And now he has his own movie, featuring Vin Diesel doing his Vin Diesel thing – grumbling, wearing tank-tops, and so on.

In Bloodshot, Diesel is “Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

During the video above, Diesel says that he was drawn to the idea of playing a superhero, and who can blame him? There’s hope that Bloodshot can inspire a whole franchise – and that’ll depend on how big its audience ends up being. Will fans of the comic flock to see the character brought to life? Will newcomers be interested enough to check out Vin Diesel’s latest? And will theaters please stop playing that annoying trailer where Johnny Cash’s cover of “Memories Are Made of This” keeps playing on a loop? We can only hope.

Bloodshot, which also stars Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce, opens March 13, 2020.