This week, Vin Diesel is back wearing one of his trademark tank-tops in Bloodshot, an action movie that asks: “What if Vin Diesel had robots in his blood?” Two new Bloodshot clips have found their way online, one showcasing Diesel learning all about his new robo-blood from Guy Pearce, and another where Diesel interacts with a swimming Eiza González.

Bloodshot Clip

We asked Sony Pictures for a first look at #Bloodshot? pic.twitter.com/ad6xULs1pm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 7, 2020

In Bloodshot, Vin Diesel is Ray Garrison, a Marine who “is brought back to life by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he struggles to recall anything from his previous years. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more between what he originally feels and to a conspiracy.”

The person who gives Ray this nanotechnology is Dr. Emil Harting (Guy Pearce), and in the clip above, Harting gives Ray a rundown on his new superpowers. He also reveals that Ray isn’t alone – there are other super-soldiers who have been enhanced by various tech. But since Ray is the main character, his upgrade constitutes “the greatest human advancement of all time.”

Bloodshot Clip 2

In this clip, ol’ Bloodshot hangs out poolside while KT (Eiza González), another enhanced super-soldier, takes a dip. The two are clearly on the path to becoming fast friends, which is nice. We could all use a friend in times like these, when all of our blood has been replaced with nanites. Ray/Bloodshot’s new condition has left him with memory loss, and he has no idea if there’s anyone out there in the world who cares about him. KT ensures him there is, because she’s a good egg.

Bloodshot, which also stars Lamorne Morris, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Talulah Riley, was inspired by the Valiant Comics character of the same name. David S. F. Wilson directs a script from Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. The film hits theaters March 13.