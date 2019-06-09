Remember Blockbuster Video? It was a physical place where you could go rent physical copies of movies! Sounds crazy, I know. The video chain once ruled the land, but was blown into oblivion after the onset of streaming. While almost all of the Blockbusters are gone (there’s one left in the entire world), nostalgia for the video store is at an all-time-high. There’s even a Blockbuster Video board game now! So why not gather around your friends who were once ’90s kids, and remember the good old days. More on the Blockbuster Video game below.

Target is now selling something called the Blockbuster Party Game, which seems tailor-made to tap into the video store nostalgia people my age have. It’s ultimately a movie trivia game in which players have to pick “three classic films and race to describe, quote and act them out for the rest of your team.” I’m not sure what this game is considering to be a “classic” – are we talking movies more than 30 years old, or stuff like Dumb and Dumber? Oh wait, Dumb and Dumber came out almost 30 years ago…holy shit, I’m old.

Anyway, it looks like there are several rounds involved, all of which involve a new way to play. Here are the highlights:

STEP BACK INTO THE ’90S: Bring back the golden era of video rentals with a movie game for teenagers and adults alike

TRIPLE CHARADES JEOPARDY: Choose three classic films and race to describe, quote and act them out for the rest of your team

MOVIE BUZZER BATTLE: Challenge a player to a head-to-head showdown and shout out as many movies as you can before the time runs out

PERFECT PRACTICE FOR HOLLYWOOD: Kickstart your career in showbiz as you take on charades for 200 different movies

The game includes 200 classic movies and 60 category cards and, perhaps best of all, “a replica of a Blockbuster parking lot,” which is something I’ve always wanted. Categories include things like “Famous trilogies” and “Movies with a zombie in it,” which is a bit odd. Just one zombie? Not a whole bunch? That’s a tough one.

The Blockbuster Party Game is for 4-12 players, which seems like a bit much if you ask me. Can’t I just bust this baby open alone in my spare time? Or do I have to actually get a party together to make this work…? In any case, I’m probably going to buy this damn thing, because even though Blockbuster Video didn’t have the best selection and were responsible for putting other, better video stores out of business, I can’t help but look back on my days renting from them with fondness.