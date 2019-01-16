Drew Struzan is arguably one of the most influential pop artists of all time, responsible for creating the iconic movie posters for films like the Star Wars saga, the Back to the Future trilogy, the Indiana Jones saga, The Thing, and many more. He also created a poster for Ridley Scott‘s 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner, and since we’re now living in 2019 – the year Blade Runner takes place – it seems appropriate that Struzan’s poster would be back in the spotlight.

Bottleneck Gallery is selling 15-color screen prints of the artist’s Blade Runner artwork, and the timed-edition release closes this coming Sunday. Read on for details about how to buy one.



Struzan’s print and a limited variant edition will be on sale at Bottleneck’s website from Thursday, January 17 at 12pm ET until Sunday, January 20 at 11:59pm ET.

Drew’s legendary movie poster work awed us as movie-loving kids, and working to bring his inimitable, classic movie poster paintings to the limited edition screen print world has been immensely gratifying. We worked closely with Drew to recreate his gorgeous Blade Runner art as 15-color screen prints, and we’ve really pored over every detail to ensure the highest quality prints.

Blade Runner Titled Edition by Drew Struzan

15-color screen print

24 x 36 inches

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, January 20th @ 11:59PM ET

$135 unsigned / $185 signed

Blade Runner Art Print Edition by Drew Struzan

15-color screen print

24 x 36 inches

Signed and hand-numbered edition of 225

$200

John Alvin was the artist who created the theatrical poster for Blade Runner; Struzan pitched his own version at the time and the studio ended up not using it. “What I think happened was that the production spent so much money on the sets, they wanted to feature them in the advertising,” Struzan wrote in the 2010 book The Art of Drew Struzan. “The comp I did was Ridley Scott’s avowed favorite. But the studio wanted the buildings, so that’s the poster they opened with.” He explains how Scott wanted to use his original comp for the Director’s Cut DVD in the early 2000s, but Struzan decided to redesign it and it ended up being used as the artwork on The Final Cut instead.

Here’s Alvin’s original theatrical poster for comparison:

Both Blade Runner and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049, are available on home video.