Black Widow is back, baby! Oh, did you forget that this Marvel movie was waiting in the wings for us in November? Don’t worry, so did the rest of the world, which has dramatically changed since Black Widow was the next most-hyped Marvel Studios film. But a new cover from Total Film will remind you that it’s still set to be released in theaters this November…for now.

Total Film Magazine debuted new Black Widow images in its issue dedicated to the upcoming Marvel Studios film starring Scarlett Johansson as the Avengers’ resident super-spy. Johansson dominates the cover as Natasha Romanoff, wielding her signature batons, flanked by Florence Pugh as fellow spy Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as seasoned Black Widow trainer Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. In a cheeky nod to the title, the stars are all shown in a monochromatic hue, with only splashes of red — the latter a reference to Black Widow’s ties to Mother Russia.

Disney has been so quiet on Black Widow‘s upcoming release, that you might almost forget it’s still scheduled for November, despite the current state of the pandemic suggesting that theaters won’t nearly be ready to fully reopen by then. But it’s not just Disney’s relative lack of updates on this movie that makes it feel forgettable, it’s that the window for a Black Widow movie has arguably long passed. Fans had been demanding a solo film for Black Widow since Johansson strapped on that jumpsuit back in 2010’s Iron Man 2, but with nearly a decade passing since her introduction to the MCU and with the character meeting her end in last year’s Avengers: Endgame, it feels like the moment has passed.

Directed by Cate Shortland from a script by Eric Pearson, Black Widow hits theaters on November 6, 2020 (for now).