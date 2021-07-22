There was so much lead-up to Black Widow thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that the conversation surrounding the sequel died down really quickly. That could be because the movie doesn’t completely deliver the movie that Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) deserved for years. But it’s more likely because Loki recently did something so much more interesting, both with the titular character and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the Black Widow Honest Trailer is here to get the final word.

Black Widow Honest Trailer

There’s no way it’s a coincidence that Black Widow’s villain, Red Room overseer General Dreykov, features Ray Winstone looking like fallen Hollywood producer and sexual deviant Harvey Weinstein. Think about how Dreykov grooms young women to do his bidding and how he has the power to stop them from doing anything about it, just like Weinstein did during his tyrannical time in Tinseltown.

Anyway, regardless of any innuendo that might be there, Black Widow simply doesn’t land as firmly as Natasha Romanoff does in her trademark superhero stance. Sure, the chemistry between Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as adoptive sisters is fantastic, and David Harbour is one of the most charming deadbeat dads around. But for a Black Widow movie that’s supposed to let her go solo, she certainly needs a lot of help from everyone else. Plus, she kinda drops the ball when it comes to holding her surrogate mother Melina (Rachel Weisz) accountable for brainwashing who knows how many other Black Widow agents and nearly killing a cute pig. The things we do for family, right?

You can catch Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access right now.