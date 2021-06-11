For years, fans have been asking Marvel when they were going to make a standalone Black Widow movie. And for years, the Marvel response has been, “Eh, we’ll get around to it eventually.” Eventually is now, because Black Widow is headed to theaters and Disney+ in July (although it really feels like Marvel waited too long for this one, but I digress). Tickets for the film are now on sale, and with that news comes a new behind-the-scenes featurette that showcases all the big, loud, explosion-filled action in the movie.

Black Widow Featurette

Did Marvel wait too long to make a Black Widow movie? I think the answer might be yes, although others might not agree. But this truly feels like a film that should’ve come out years ago – especially since Black Widow, as played by Scarlett Johansson, is already dead in the current timeline of the MCU (I guess that’s a spoiler, but c’mon, you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame by now).

But we can’t dwell on the past, we can only look to the future. And the future features Black Widow simultaneously headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021. You can purchase Advance Tickets via Fandango right here, or you can pre-order Premier Access on Disney+ for $29.99 right here – the choice is yours.

In the meantime, you can also watch the behind-the-scenes featurette above, which showcases all the big action in the film. A lot of action in Marvel movies looks…how shall I say this? Fake. It looks like it was created entirely via computer. And while I’m sure there are action scenes like that in Black Widow, I’m also impressed at how much practical stunt work went into the flick, at least based on what’s being showcased in this video.

“The action in this film is real,” Scarlett Johansson says, adding that the film features “Some of the most intense fights we’ve had in the MCU.” Co-star Rachel Weisz pops up to say that Black Widow “doesn’t feel like a movie, it feels real.” And David Harbour chimes in to talk about how he shot a fight scene that featured something close to 400 extras.

What We Know About Black Widow

In Black Widow, “Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow also features Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. And as has been revealed in the past, Pugh’s Yelena is set to become the new Black Widow when all is said and done. Good for her!

Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and comes from director Cate Shortland. Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson came up with the story, while Eric Pearson wrote the script.

Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access on July 9, 2021.