Fans of DC Comics have been waiting for years to see Superman’s famous black suit from the “Death of Superman” arc appear on the big screen, and they almost got it in the theatrical cut of Justice League. But things changed somewhere along the way, and the hope of seeing the black suit Superman faded…until HBO Max shelled out tens of millions of dollars for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the filmmaker’s unfiltered version of the film he would have made had he not left the production. A new trailer for Snyder’s tweaked version is coming this weekend, and yes, it contains a very pissed off-looking Superman decked out in that black costume.



Henry Cavill teased the appearance of this suit before Justice League hit theaters, but even though cinematographer Fabian Wagner confirmed that footage of Cavill in that suit was shot, it was left on the cutting room floor. But thanks to a massive fan campaign, Snyder has been able to pick up all of those discarded pieces and re-assemble them the way he initially wanted, black suit and all. (Snyder previously shared a full-body photo of Cavill in that suit and captioned it “My Superman.”)

As you can see, this black suit Superman is very angry. But hey, I get it – I think we would all probably be angry if someone brought us back from the dead and then we realized that all of the color had been zapped out of our favorite suit. This seems like a totally reasonable, understandable response. Someone – preferably Ezra Miller’s The Flash, the most annoying member of this Justice League – absolutely deserves to die for this.

Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18, 2021.