If you couldn’t get enough of Black Panther, you’re in luck. A new digital EP titled Black Panther: Wakanda Remixed features remixes of the tracks scored by Grammy-nominated composer and songwriter Ludwig Göransson for the record-breaking Marvel movie. And they are sure to get you hyped and ready to declare “Wakanda forever!” once again.

Though Black Panther hit theaters six months ago, the rousing beats and drums of the soundtrack scored by Göransson will never leave our heads. So we’ll always welcome a remix of Marvel movie’s phenomenal score, especially one that includes tracks produced by DJ Dahi (Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Drake), Canadian producer WondaGurl (Travis Scott, Big Sean), and Michael Uzowuru and Jeff Kleinman (Jorja Smith, Anderson Paak, Frank Ocean). Two of the five remixes, “Waterfalls” and “Black Panther,” were produced by Göransson himself.

All five videos of the remixes are available to watch here and below.

Marvel gave a preview of the Wakanda Remixed EP, which is now available for download and at streaming services. Listen to the Complete Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe playlist at Spotify.

Here is the Wakanda Remixed track list:

“Wakanda (DJ Dahi Remix)” featuring Baaba Maal

Music by Ludwig Göransson

Lyrics by Baaba Maal

Produced by DJ Dahi

Featured Vocalist and Musician: Baaba Maal “Killmonger (WondaGurl Remix)”

Music by Ludwig Göransson

Produced by WondaGurl “Ancestral Plane (Uzowuru and Kleinman Remix)”

Music by Ludwig Göransson

Produced by Michael Uzowuru and Jeff Kleinman “Waterfalls (Ludwig Göransson Remix)”

Music by Ludwig Göransson

Produced by Ludwig Göransson

Featured Vocalist: Massamba Diop “Black Panther (Ludwig Göransson Remix)” featuring Ame Kora

Music by Ludwig Göransson

Produced by Ludwig Göransson

The Wakanda Remixed EP probably won’t reach the heights of popularity of the Black Panther score soundtrack, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Music chart in its first week of release and still has a few songs charting on the Hot 100. I still hear “Pray for Me” by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar on the radio nearly every damn day.

But the pulsating remixes provide the perfect capper for the summer, and an energizing vehicle for Black Panther to ride through Oscar season. Let’s just hope the movie receives recognition beyond that new “popular” category.