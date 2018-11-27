You can now really celebrate Wakanda forever, with a Black Panther theatrical re-release for one night only. Marvel announced that Black Panther is returning to theaters for a special one-night showing at nonprofit art house theaters nationwide in honor of Giving Tuesday. That’s tonight folks, so you better snatch up a ticket quick.

Black Panther Returning to Theaters

Marvel is supporting nonprofit arthouse theaters across the nation with its special Giving Tuesday screening of Black Panther, which will be accompanied by a post-screening live-streamed Q&A with director Ryan Coogler. The special event is done in collaboration with Film Comment, a publication of the Film Society of Lincoln Center, and supported by the Art House Convergence. For more information on theater locations and screening times please click here.

Read more in Marvel’s announcement below:

Black Panther returns to the big screen with free screenings for Giving Tuesday at nonprofit art house theaters nationwide on Tuesday, November 27th. Presented by Film Comment, a publication of the Film Society of Lincoln Center, and supported by the Art House Convergence, the event will feature a post-screening live-streamed Q&A with director Ryan Coogler. The one-night-only event offers audiences an opportunity to experience the acclaimed film on the big screen once again with their local communities.

This special showing comes just as Oscar season is about to kick into gear. Black Panther is being pushed as Marvel’s favorite to earn multiple nods from the Academy, including a campaign for Best Picture. This isn’t necessarily a special Oscar campaign event, but it does align with theatrical re-releases of Oscar contenders that were released earlier in the year.

Directed by Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, Black Panther was a bonafide cultural phenomenon when it hit theaters this February. The Marvel movie shattered box office records and earning awards buzz for Coogler’s script and direction as well as Jordan’s powerful performance as the villain Killmonger. It’s currently the “commercial” favorite to earn a Best Picture nod — a first for superhero movies — though the Academy’s flirtation with a Best Popular Film category have some worrying that it could be shut out.

Here is the synopsis for Black Panther: