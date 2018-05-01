‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene Shows Heated Argument Between Married Couple Okoye and W’Kabi
Posted on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Ahead of the fast-approaching Black Panther digital and Blu-ray release, a previously un-seen Black Panther deleted scene has popped up online, introduced by director Ryan Coogler. The scene features Okoye (Danai Gurira) and W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) engaged in a heated argument, and reveals the pair are actually married.
While the final cut of Black Panther strongly hints that characters Okoye and W’Kabi are a couple, a new Black Panther deleted scene introduced by Ryan Coogler confirms the pair are actually married. Perhaps I’m psychic, because I just automatically assumed this to be the case when I saw Black Panther. But now we know for sure! Watch the deleted scene below.
Black Panther Deleted Scene
Check out an exclusive #BlackPanther deleted scene featuring a heated confrontation between married(!!!) couple Okoye (@DanaiGurira) and W'Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) https://t.co/tbdILkKsTy pic.twitter.com/uH18aJxHgo
— USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) May 1, 2018
I love this deleted scene, and I wish it had been left in the final film. Director Ryan Coogler says he cut it because it “didn’t work” in the final cut, and I can certainly respect his decision since he’s a brilliant filmmaker and I’m just some nerd who writes about movies all day. Still, what I particularly like about this scene is that it fleshes out Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi character and his motivations a bit more.
As you’ll likely recall, W’Kabi turns on T’Challa/Black Panther rather quickly in the film after its established the two are pretty good friends. I felt that heel turn was a bit abrupt in the final film, and a scene like this would’ve improved that plot point. This scene is also a great showcase for the acting talents of Gurira and Kaluuya, who play off each other really well.
Black Panther arrives on digital May 8 and Blu-ray on May 15, and will include three other deleted scenes in addition to the one above. Here’s a full list of special features.
Blu-ray:
- Director’s Intro
- From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion – Delve into the film’s making
- Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity
- The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them
- The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people
- Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology
- Deleted Scenes
-
- U.N. Meet and Greet
- Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda
- T’Challa Remembers His Father
- Voices from the Past
- Gag Reel
- Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Ant-Man and The Wasp”
- Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe
- Director’s Commentary
Digital Exclusives:
o In World Wakanda Tourism Ads
-
-
- Come to Wakanda “Before”
- Come to Wakanda “After”
Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” is a global cultural phenomenon that has thrilled and inspired generations of moviegoers around the globe. “Black Panther” is the highly celebrated story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), a young African prince who takes on the mantle of King and Super Hero. The film has dominated the box office charts emerging as the third biggest movie of all time domestically with over $665 million. Through the 4K Cinematic Universe Edition of “Black Panther,” fans will experience the exhilarating adventure in stunning 4K Ultra HD with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Disc extras include never-before-seen commentary from director Ryan Coogler; deleted scenes; outtakes; and several making-of featurettes, which detail the Black Panther’s evolution, the remarkable women of Wakanda, the history of T’Challa’s proud nation, and the cosmic origin and technological applications of vibranium. Also included are a roundtable discussion with “Black Panther” filmmakers and writers; a featurette tracing the countless connections between heroes, characters and storylines within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and an exclusive sneak peek at “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Fans can bring home the phenomenon, packed with light-hearted fun, pulse-pounding action and a powerful message, and watch it over and over again, Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere on May 8 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on May 15.