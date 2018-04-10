‘Black Panther’ Arrives on Digital and Blu-ray in May, With Director’s Commentary and More
Posted on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Black Panther, Marvel’s mega-hit, will be leaping onto Blu-ray and digital a lot sooner than expected – next month. The Black Panther Blu-ray release will come loaded with special features, including deleted scenes and a Ryan Coogler director’s commentary.
Have you heard of this small indie movie Black Panther? It’s coming to Blu-ray, very soon! Marvel’s latest arrives on digital May 8, 2018 and on Blu-ray May 15, 2018. This might seem a bit sooner than expected, especially since the film is still burning up the box office (it just sailed past Titanic to become the third highest-grossing release in domestic box office history) – but no one is going to complain about taking the film home sooner rather than later.
Black Panther Blu-ray Trailer
The Blu-ray release will feature a plethora of special features fans are sure to want to sink their claws into. These include behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, a feature devoted to the female characters of the film, and, perhaps best of all, a commentary track from director Ryan Coogler. Coogler is one of the best directors in the MCU, so I’m very interested to hear what he has to say on that commentary track. There’s also an exclusive sneak peak at Ant-Man and the Wasp, which I’m sure someone, somewhere, is excited about. Maybe.
Here’s a list of the special features.
Blu-ray:
- Director’s Intro
- From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion – Delve into the film’s making
- Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity
- The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them
- The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people
- Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology
- Deleted Scenes
-
- U.N. Meet and Greet
- Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda
- T’Challa Remembers His Father
- Voices from the Past
- Gag Reel
- Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Ant-Man and The Wasp”
- Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe
- Director’s Commentary
Digital Exclusives:
o In World Wakanda Tourism Ads
-
-
- Come to Wakanda “Before”
- Come to Wakanda “After”
-
Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” the highly celebrated story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), a young African prince who takes on the mantle of King and Super Hero, has thrilled and inspired generations of moviegoers around the globe. Now, fans can bring home the phenomenon, packed with light-hearted fun, pulse-pounding action and a powerful message, and watch it over and over again, Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere on May 8 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on May 15. With both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, 4K Ultra HD offers consumers a transformative viewing experience.
Through the 4K Cinematic Universe Edition of “Black Panther,” fans will experience the exhilarating adventure in stunning 4K Ultra HD with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Never-before-seen extras feature commentary from director Ryan Coogler; deleted scenes; outtakes; and several making-of featurettes, which detail the Black Panther’s evolution, the remarkable women of Wakanda, the history of T’Challa’s proud nation, and the cosmic origin and technological applications of vibranium. Also included are a roundtable discussion with “Black Panther”filmmakers and writers; a featurette tracing the countless connections between heroes, characters and storylines within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and an exclusive sneak peek at “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”