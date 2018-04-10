Black Panther, Marvel’s mega-hit, will be leaping onto Blu-ray and digital a lot sooner than expected – next month. The Black Panther Blu-ray release will come loaded with special features, including deleted scenes and a Ryan Coogler director’s commentary.

Have you heard of this small indie movie Black Panther? It’s coming to Blu-ray, very soon! Marvel’s latest arrives on digital May 8, 2018 and on Blu-ray May 15, 2018. This might seem a bit sooner than expected, especially since the film is still burning up the box office (it just sailed past Titanic to become the third highest-grossing release in domestic box office history) – but no one is going to complain about taking the film home sooner rather than later.

Black Panther Blu-ray Trailer

The Blu-ray release will feature a plethora of special features fans are sure to want to sink their claws into. These include behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, a feature devoted to the female characters of the film, and, perhaps best of all, a commentary track from director Ryan Coogler. Coogler is one of the best directors in the MCU, so I’m very interested to hear what he has to say on that commentary track. There’s also an exclusive sneak peak at Ant-Man and the Wasp, which I’m sure someone, somewhere, is excited about. Maybe.

Here’s a list of the special features.

Blu-ray:

Director’s Intro

From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion – Delve into the film’s making

Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity

The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them

The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people

Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology

Deleted Scenes

U.N. Meet and Greet Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda T’Challa Remembers His Father Voices from the Past



Gag Reel

Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Ant-Man and The Wasp”

Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe

Director’s Commentary

Digital Exclusives:

o In World Wakanda Tourism Ads

Come to Wakanda “Before” Come to Wakanda “After”

