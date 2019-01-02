The premiere episode of Black Monday, Showtime’s new comedy series that looks a bit like a TV adaptation of The Wolf of Wall Street, is now available to stream for free. The series, which stars Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer, purports to tell the true story of what caused the worst stock market crash in history, on October 19, 1987. Watch the Black Monday premiere episode below.

Black Monday Premier Episode

It’s the new year, which means it’s time for new entertainment! One of 2019’s first new titles is Black Monday, a new limited series about Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Don Cheadle), leader of a “misfit team” of Wall Street traders, including “no-nonsense Dawn (Regina Hall, Girls Trip), eager-to-please Keith (Paul Scheer, The League), wild man Wayne (Horatio Sanz, Saturday Night Live), and hotshot Yassir (Yassir Lester, Making History).” Joining the team is Blair Pfaff (Andrew Rannells, Girls), a “young wide-eyed trader who gets in way over his head.”

As the series unfolds, these characters “take on the moneyed, blueblood, old-boys club of New York finance and end up unwittingly crashing a Lamborghini limousine, the glass ceiling and the world’s largest financial system in this scathing comic commentary on 1980s excess.” That excess eventually causes the infamous Black Monday crash, in which “the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell exactly 508 points to 1,738.74 (22.61%),” whatever that means.

Other cast members include Bruce Dern, Melissa Rauch, Julie Hagerty, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Tim Russ and Jason Michael Snow.

There’s a lot of promise here. The cast is solid, the concept is intriguing, and the ’80s fashion is going to catch a few eyes. The show hails from David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), two shows I have never watched, so I have no idea if they’re good or not! Let’s just say they are and call it a day, shall we? The series is also produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, two people I am familiar with, so that’s a plus. The two also directed this premiere episode.

“Black Monday is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins. “Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms.”

If you enjoy the premiere episode above, and are hungry for more, Black Monday will debut on Showtime, January 20 at 10:00 pm ET/PT.