Black Mirror delights in shocking its viewers, but the biggest shock it pulled happened before its upcoming fifth season actually hits Netflix. The Black Mirror season 5 trailer reveals that the upcoming season will only consist of three episodes, down from the usual six-episode run. But those three episodes will possibly be the most star-studded Black Mirror has seen yet, with Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, and Topher Grace among the big names starring in the anthology series.

Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer

After Black Mirror surprised us with the release of its first interactive feature film on Netflix in December, the British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker is going back to basics. The upcoming fifth season, which marks the third full season to premiere exclusively on Netflix, is going back to the UK version’s truncated episode length.

But that’s where the similarities end, as Black Mirror has never been more star-studded or bigger-budgeted. The upcoming fifth season goes deeper into the dangers of technology with intriguing action-packed stories about a manufactured pop star (Cyrus), a husband whose marriage is on the rocks (Mackie), and a technology truther attempting to expose the horrors of progress (Scott). The fifth season also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Black Mirror season 5 debuts on Netflix on June 5, 2019.