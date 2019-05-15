‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer: Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie Will Make You Depressed About Technology
Posted on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Black Mirror delights in shocking its viewers, but the biggest shock it pulled happened before its upcoming fifth season actually hits Netflix. The Black Mirror season 5 trailer reveals that the upcoming season will only consist of three episodes, down from the usual six-episode run. But those three episodes will possibly be the most star-studded Black Mirror has seen yet, with Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, and Topher Grace among the big names starring in the anthology series.
After Black Mirror surprised us with the release of its first interactive feature film on Netflix in December, the British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker is going back to basics. The upcoming fifth season, which marks the third full season to premiere exclusively on Netflix, is going back to the UK version’s truncated episode length.
But that’s where the similarities end, as Black Mirror has never been more star-studded or bigger-budgeted. The upcoming fifth season goes deeper into the dangers of technology with intriguing action-packed stories about a manufactured pop star (Cyrus), a husband whose marriage is on the rocks (Mackie), and a technology truther attempting to expose the horrors of progress (Scott). The fifth season also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.
Black Mirror season 5 debuts on Netflix on June 5, 2019.
Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.