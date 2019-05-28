Black Mirror season 5 is set to bring three new tales of technological terror your way next week. We’ve already been blessed with new trailers for the three new episodes, and now we have some posters to match. In typical Black Mirror fashion, the posters are vague enough to not give really much of anything away. But if you’re craving any sort of Black Mirror content to hold you over, they might do the trick. See the Black Mirror season 5 posters below.

First up: “Smithereens.” This episode stars Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace, and follows a “cab driver with an agenda” who “becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.” What can we gleam from this poster? Well, some sort of satellite map program is involved. The cab driver is pointing a gun at his passenger. And they’re parked in a field that is in bad need of some mowing. My guess: the cab driver is ordering the passenger to get out and cut that damn grass before the neighbors see it.

Here’s the poster for “Rachel, Jack and Ashely Too.” It features a bewigged Miley Cyrus in a package like a Barbie doll. Having seen this entire season already, I will say that this poster is the closest of the three to representing what the content of the episode in question. Even still, it’s not giving much away. The story follows a lonely teenager who “yearns to connect with her favorite pop star – whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears.” In addition to Cyrus, the episode also features Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport.

And finally, here’s “Striking Vipers.” If the poster for “Rachel, Jack and Ashely Too” best represents its episode’s content, the “Striking Vipers” poster is at the opposite end of the spectrum. This poster gives away absolutely nothing regarding the episode, save for the fact that it stars Anthony Mackie. In “Striking Vipers”, “Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin star alongside Mackie.

Black Mirror season 5 debuts on Netflix June 5.