Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are taking a break from the superheroics — and supervillainy — for a little bit to play with some computers. The Avengers: Infinity War and Aquaman actors, respectively, have been tapped to join the Black Mirror season 5 cast in an unknown episode of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series.

Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have been cast in the fifth season of Netflix’s anthology sci-fi series Black Mirror, according to Deadline. Netflix has not commented on the casting, and it is unclear which episodes they will star in or how large a part they will play. But considering the name brand of Mackie and the rising star of Abdul-Mateen II, it’s likely they will be the stars of whichever episodes they’re cast in.

Mackie and Abdul-Mateen II both have ties to Netflix original titles. Mackie will next be seen in the second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon as the lead Takeshi Kovacs, while Abdul-Mateen II had his breakout role in Netflix’s The Get Down.

Both are supporting players in their separate superhero franchises, with Mackie likely not appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame and Abdul-Mateen II waiting for his time to shine in Aquaman 2 pending a director and script. So they’ll both have some time to star in Black Mirror, which has had big names like Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, and Hayley Atwell guest-star in episodes. It’s a fairly short time commitment — one episode — and the high-concept stories provide some meat for actors to chew on.

Little is known about the upcoming Black Mirror season 5, which follows up the divisive “choose-your-own-adventure” feature film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. But the series created by Charlie Brooker continues to be one of Netflix’s biggest draws and event viewing for many TV fans.

There is no release date yet set for Black Mirror season 5.