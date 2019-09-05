We’ve already seen two versions of the holiday horror film Black Christmas: Bob Clark‘s low-budget 1974 original cult classic, and Glen Morgan‘s slicker, more expensive remake in 2006. But now the story of a group of sorority sisters terrorized by a serial killer during the holidays is getting a woman’s touch: Sophia Takal (Always Shine) is directing another remake for Blumhouse that puts a new spin on the familiar story. Check out the first trailer below.



Black Christmas Trailer

The original Black Christmas is a bonafide cult classic, recognized among horror fans as an early entry in the slasher movie genre that got a shot in the arm when John Carpenter’s first Halloween came out a few years later. (It also had a scene in which the protagonists realize that threatening calls were coming from inside the house, a plot point which has been recycled in several films since.) The 2006 remake has a more uncomfortable narrative, taking a brief plot point from the original and fleshing it out in disturbing ways – so much so that at times it barely resembles its predecessor.

From the look of this new trailer, it seems as if that tradition may be continuing here. The cult element is a new addition to this story (Takal co-wrote the script with April Wolfe), and this one seems more overtly empowering with the sorority sisters teaming up to fight back. Count me in.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Just in time for the holidays comes a timely take on a cult horror classic as a campus killer comes to face a formidable group of friends in sisterhood. Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters—athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW’s Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW’s Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O’Grady, Fox’s Star)—prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty’s beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley’s new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). Whoever the killer is, he’s about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t about to be anybody’s victims.

Black Christmas arrives in theaters on December 13, 2019. Check out the trailers for the two previous films below: