Cary Elwes, best known for making people swoon in The Princess Bride, and then cutting his own foot off in Saw, has joined the cast of Blumhouse’s Black Christmas remake. Like the original – and its other, previous remake – the story will focus on a group of female college students terrorized by a stalker. No specifics are available regarding Elwes’s character, but I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess he’s not playing one of the college girls.

Deadline broke the news about Cary Elwes joining the Black Christmas remake cast. The actor joins the previously-announced Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, and Caleb Eberhardt. Sophia Takal helms this re-do of Bob Clark’s 1974 horror classic, which adds a modern-day twist to the story:

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.

The original Black Christmas, and the 2006 remake, both focused on sorority sisters as the intended victims. There’s no mention of a sorority in the new synopsis, which might suggest that element is being nixed entirely. The 1974 film kept the killer off screen nearly the entire time – we only caught brief glimpses of him. The 2006 remake made the killer more of physical premise, and added in a second killer for good measure. We’ll have to wait and see how this new film approaches things. Takal wrote the script with April Wolfe.

But who is Cary Elwes playing? Is he the killer? Is he a handsome professor on campus? Is he a cop trying to help the girls? Or one of the girl’s parents? Any of these suggestions are possible, depending on what direction the story is going. Elwes will next be seen in Stranger Things season 3, where he’s playing the (probably evil) mayor of Hawkins.

Black Christmas opens December 3, 2020, with filming slated to start in New Zealand very soon.